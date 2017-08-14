 
Local News 14.8.2017 02:04 pm

Former Chiefs duo set to complete Stars switch

Khaya Ndubane
Edward Manqele (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Free State Stars have confirmed they are close to concluding deals for former Kaizer Chiefs strikers Edward Manqele and Siphelele Mthembu.

The duo have been training with Ea Lla Koto after they were released by Amakhosi at the end of last season.

They did enough to convince Stars to offer them contracts, and all that is left is for them to sign.

READ: Stars close in on former Chiefs and Pirates striker

Stars general manager Rantsi Mokoena confirmed the two players would join Ea Lla Koto this week.

“We’ve busy concluding everything now. We should be done by tomorrow [Tuesday],” Mokoena told Phakaaathi.

Stars announced the departures of eight players at the end of last season.

The players are Nhlakanipho Ntuli, Davies Nkausu, Bokang Tlhone, Thabang Matuka, Angelo Kerspuy, Moeketsi Sekola, Nyiko Tshabangu and Mbuyiselo Thethani.

READ: Manqele told to lose weight if he wants a job

