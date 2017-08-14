Former Chiefs duo set to complete Stars switch

The duo have been training with Ea Lla Koto after they were released by Amakhosi at the end of last season.

They did enough to convince Stars to offer them contracts, and all that is left is for them to sign.

Stars general manager Rantsi Mokoena confirmed the two players would join Ea Lla Koto this week.

“We’ve busy concluding everything now. We should be done by tomorrow [Tuesday],” Mokoena told Phakaaathi.

Stars announced the departures of eight players at the end of last season.

The players are Nhlakanipho Ntuli, Davies Nkausu, Bokang Tlhone, Thabang Matuka, Angelo Kerspuy, Moeketsi Sekola, Nyiko Tshabangu and Mbuyiselo Thethani.

