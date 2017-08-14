 
menu
Local News 14.8.2017 11:52 am

Mosimane identifies Billiat’s replacement

Phakaaathi Reporter
Pitso Mosimane (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Pitso Mosimane (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has identified a player that he believes would be a perfect replacement for Khama Billiat should the Zimbabwean forward leaves the Brazilians.

Billiat, who has one year left on his contract with Sundowns, is yet to commit himself to the Chloorkop-based side, leaving space for speculation around his future.

And as reported on earlier today, Mosimane says Billiat has made up his mind about his future with Sundowns and he wants to leave.

“We would like to get one up front, one more striker and prepare ourselves, maybe Khama leaves, by the way,” said Mosimane.

“So I would like to have another striker and you know the striker I want. Hopefully, I can get him [Brockie] but it’s very difficult… very, very difficult.

”When I have these opportunities there is only one man who can solve this problem finished; Sniper, one chance, one goal, done,” he added.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Lekgwathi wants Mobara to be next Pirates captain 11.8.2017
Baxter facing tough times at Bafana 11.8.2017
Furman banks on Tinkler magic   11.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

readers' choice

We can do without Billiat – Pitso
Phakaaathi

We can do without Billiat – Pitso

It was not easy letting Lebese go – Komphela
Phakaaathi

It was not easy letting Lebese go – Komphela

Juuko set to join Pirates in January
Phakaaathi

Juuko set to join Pirates in January

Ronaldo sent off, but Real Madrid roll over Barcelona
Phakaaathi

Ronaldo sent off, but Real Madrid roll over Barcelona

MTN8 semi-final fixtures confirmed
Phakaaathi

MTN8 semi-final fixtures confirmed

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.