Mosimane identifies Billiat’s replacement

Billiat, who has one year left on his contract with Sundowns, is yet to commit himself to the Chloorkop-based side, leaving space for speculation around his future.

And as reported on earlier today, Mosimane says Billiat has made up his mind about his future with Sundowns and he wants to leave.

“We would like to get one up front, one more striker and prepare ourselves, maybe Khama leaves, by the way,” said Mosimane.

“So I would like to have another striker and you know the striker I want. Hopefully, I can get him [Brockie] but it’s very difficult… very, very difficult.

”When I have these opportunities there is only one man who can solve this problem finished; Sniper, one chance, one goal, done,” he added.

