 
menu
Local News 14.8.2017 10:26 am

Mashaba keen to return to Bafana one day

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Former Bafana Bafana coach Shakes Mashaba. Pic: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images.

Former Bafana Bafana coach Shakes Mashaba. Pic: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images.

Former Bafana Bafana coach Shakes Mashaba is looking to go back to the national team one day.

Memories of Shakes Mashaba’s last match as Bafana Bafana coach still linger in his mind after he was sacked for his outburst at the South African Football Association during a live post-match interview following the team’s 2-1 victory over Senegal in a World Cup qualifying match in November last year.

Mashaba went on to fight Safa in court for sacking him, but later the two parties agreed to settle.

However, Mashaba insists that his sacking was not based on the events that prevailed after the match, but said it is rather something based on stuff that happened the night before which he refused to divulge.

The 63-year-old mentor surprisingly told the Saturday Citizen that he is looking to go back to Bafana one day.

“I don’t doubt it, my record allows me to go back to Bafana Bafana,” said Mashaba.

“It was just off-the-pitch incidents that happened. I don’t think it is something that happened on match day, it is something I don’t know about, I would be happy if someone came and told me what happened.”

Mashaba said he is monitoring what is happening at Bafana.

“I am like a vulture, there is noise going on but it just keeps quiet and it knows when to pounce,” he said.

Asked whether there have been any interest in his services after losing his Bafana job, Mashaba could not give a straight answer but said he was available to coach any team. He also revealed that there was something in the pipeline.

“I wouldn’t say yes or no. I don’t want to comment about anything at the moment because if I say nobody contacted me you will say I am lying. And if I say someone contacted me you will ask who it is. It’s just that things are still in discussions and I want us to respect that,” he added.

“I am available now that I am over my problems. I am looking at going forward and if anybody needs my services I am available.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

readers' choice

We can do without Billiat – Pitso
Phakaaathi

We can do without Billiat – Pitso

It was not easy letting Lebese go – Komphela
Phakaaathi

It was not easy letting Lebese go – Komphela

Juuko set to join Pirates in January
Phakaaathi

Juuko set to join Pirates in January

Ronaldo sent off, but Real Madrid roll over Barcelona
Phakaaathi

Ronaldo sent off, but Real Madrid roll over Barcelona

MTN8 semi-final fixtures confirmed
Phakaaathi

MTN8 semi-final fixtures confirmed

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.