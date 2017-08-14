 
Local News 14.8.2017 09:38 am

How Bartlett helped Benni to prepare for MTN8 match

Phakaaathi Reporter
Benni McCarthy and Shaun Bartlett during the Carling Black Label Champion Cup launch at Park Station on May 02, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Benni McCarthy asked his old Bafana Bafana teammate Shaun Bartlett to help him prepare Cape Town City for their MTN 8 clash against Polokwane City.

Benni McCarthy asked his old Bafana Bafana teammate Shaun Bartlett to help him prepare Cape Town City for their MTN 8 clash against Polokwane City.

McCarthy won his first game in charge of the Mother City club thanks to an own goal from one of Rise and Shine’s defenders.

Bartlett’s side University of Pretoria faced Rise and Shine in a pre-season friendly a week ago and Benni asked Bartlett to help him prepare for his first match in charge of the Citizens.

“I spoke to him and asked him for some footage. We couldn’t find anything on Polokwane City so we are little bit blindfolded going into Saturday’s game‚” McCarthy told TimesLive.

“But the focus is on us‚ how hard we work and how well we do things. And also not to get surprised by the opponent.

“But we are still trying to find little bits of information here and there.

“Hopefully Shaun can come through with some footage of their friendly game and information on how they set up and the personnel they are going to use more or less so that we have an idea.”

