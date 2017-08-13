 
Local News 13.8.2017 07:09 pm

Maritzburg upset Sundowns

ANA
Pitso Mosimane, coach of Mamelodi Sundowns dejected during the 2017 MTN8 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Maritzburg United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Maritzburg United caused a huge upset as they edged out Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 in a MTN8 quarterfinal at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

It was 0-0 at halftime.

The draw for the semifinals of the competition was made immediately after the match, with Cape Town City taking on Bidvest Wits and SuperSport United up against Maritzburg. It will be played over two legs, with the first leg scheduled for the weekend of August 26.

Sundowns and Maritzburg got Sunday’s game off to a pulsating opening period, demonstrating the intent that both teams were desperate for the win. Khama Billiat had the first opportunity for the Pretoria club, but his effort was well-saved by Maritzburg goalkeeper Bongani Mpandle.

Not to be undone, Maritzburg rattled back with a chance of their own, with Lebogang Maboe having two bites at the cherry, but Sundowns keeper Kennedy Mweene was up to the task.
With Percy Tau and Yannick Zakri starting to make their presence felt, Sundowns started to dominate proceedings, but Maritzburg’s defence got stuck in and they proved extremely difficult to break down.

More chances accrued, at both ends, with Maritzburg always dangerous on the break. Tebogo Langerman had an attempt stopped by Mpandle, while Maboe again went close for the team from Maritzburg.

The teams went into the break goalless and there was no difference in the complexion of the game when play resumed in the second half, with Sundowns trying to break down the opposition defence and Maritzburg, in turn, hitting on the counter.

Maritzburg’s determination was rewarded in the 58th minute when they took the lead with a fine finish from Evans Rusike.

This was the cue for Sundowns to throw everything at Maritzburg in a desperate attempt to get back on level terms. Tau, Thapelo Moreno and Billiat threw the kitchen sink at the opposition, but to no avail. Substitute Anthony Laffor had an opening to equalise for Sundowns, but was denied by a great block from defender Bevan Fransman.

It was all one-way traffic in the closing stages as Sundowns tried valiantly to find a way beyond Maritzburg’s resolute defence. But it was not to be and the team from KwaZulu-Natal won through to the semi-finals.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

