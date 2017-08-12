Kaizer Chiefs vs SuperSport United – our predictions

Phakaaathi’s Jonty Mark and Khaya Ndubane give their views on who will triumph on the day, and why.

Why Chiefs will win (Jonty Mark, Phakaaathi Editor)

Kaizer Chiefs head into this season’s MTN8 with a truck-load of pressure on their shoulders to bring home a trophy. Two barren seasons under Steve Komphela have left club supporters deeply frustrated, and there is already a rumour doing the rounds that Komphela will be sacked if he cannot win the season’s first proper piece of silverware. While the Maize Cup and Carling Black Label Cup are all very well, they certainly do not count for anything more than a pre-season confidence boost. SuperSport are not ideal opponents for Chiefs in the MTN8 quarterfinal on Saturday, a tough side that are coming off the back of winning a second Nedbank Cup on the trot. Stuart Baxter’s Matsatsantsa even knocked Chiefs out on the way to lifting last year’s edition. But therein lies the rub, and part of the reason that I have a feeling Chiefs will win tomorrow. This is no longer Stuart Baxter’s SuperSport, with Eric Tinkler taking over. Tinkler has proved himself an astute and excellent coach in the PSL, but it still takes time to instil your ideas on any side. He did get off to a flying start with Cape Town City last season, but lightning does not always strike twice, and Chiefs, in a third campaign under Komphela, should be perfectly poised to take advantage. Chiefs have had their moments under Komphela, reaching the MTN8 and Telkom Knockout finals in 2015 and going on a run in the league last season put them in the title race for a while. And there are signs of improvement in the pre-season too, particularly in the burgeoning attacking partnership between Gustavo Paez and Bernard Parker. I just have a feeling Chiefs will edge this one.

Prediction: Kaizer Chiefs 1 SuperSport 0

Why SuperSport will win (Khaya Ndubane, Online Content Manager)

I agree with Jonty on one thing that an odd goal will decide the outcome of this match, but I disagree with him that Chiefs will win this one. Chiefs failed to beat SuperSport last season. They drew twice in the league and Matsatsantsa beat Amakhosi on penalties in the Nedbank Cup. SuperSport might have lost coach Stuart Baxter to Bafana, but they have hired a winner in Eric Tinkler. Tinkler, by the way, had an upper hand on Chiefs last season, beating them twice and drawing with them in the three matches he played against them. With Steve Komphela keeping his faith on the team that failed him last season during the preseason tournaments, Tinkler has an idea as to which starting line-up he could face tonight. Komphela on the other side doesn’t know which team Tinkler will choose on the day and that will work on Tinkler’s favour. Lastly, Chiefs will be without their inspirational midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala and as a result Amakhosi do not have a game changer.

Prediction: Kaizer Chiefs 0 SuperSport United 1

