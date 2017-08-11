 
Local News 11.8.2017 03:12 pm

Khune sad to see Lebese leave Chiefs

Phakaaathi Reporter
Itumeleng Khune and George Lebese during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Stadium.(Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune has expressed his sadness at seeing George Lebese leave Amakhosi to join Mamelodi Sundowns.

Lebese completed his move to the Brazilians this week in a move that is believed to be worth R4 million.

Khune took to social media to wish his former teammate well at Sundowns.

“It’s so sad to see you leave. You will truly be missed by the #KhosiNation buddy 🙏🏻Good luck and thank you for being one of the greatest players to have don the Gold & Black Jersey with pride and dignity, we need more role models like you @gl__17 (sic),” wrote Khune on his Instagram account.

Meanwhile, Sundowns, who are yet to confirm the Lebese deal, posted a video of the midfielder in a Sundowns jersey on Thursday night.

“I’m George Lebese from Pretoria, Mamelodi, ka bo yellow,” said Lebese in the video

Here is the video:

