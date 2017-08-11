Khune sad to see Lebese leave Chiefs

Lebese completed his move to the Brazilians this week in a move that is believed to be worth R4 million.

Khune took to social media to wish his former teammate well at Sundowns.

“It’s so sad to see you leave. You will truly be missed by the #KhosiNation buddy 🙏🏻Good luck and thank you for being one of the greatest players to have don the Gold & Black Jersey with pride and dignity, we need more role models like you @gl__17 (sic),” wrote Khune on his Instagram account.

Meanwhile, Sundowns, who are yet to confirm the Lebese deal, posted a video of the midfielder in a Sundowns jersey on Thursday night.

“I’m George Lebese from Pretoria, Mamelodi, ka bo yellow,” said Lebese in the video

Here is the video:

A message from the new maestro George Lebese! #WelcomeGeorge pic.twitter.com/lRMe8dkhZM — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) 10 August 2017

