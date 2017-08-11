Baxter facing tough times at Bafana

Bafana were hit with withdrawals as clubs prepare for the start of the new season.

“It has been the most difficult camp I have ever had‚” Baxter told TimesLive.

“We had pull-outs and cancellations and we had people coming to camp and leaving and I understand the clubs.

“I am not criticising them but this tournament at this time‚ it is a very difficult one for us.”

The English mentor believes his side are prepared to face Zambia having gone through a full week of training ahead of the clash.

“The boys have worked their socks off and will give off whatever they can.

“But this is the most difficult tournament I have ever experienced.

“We are trying to find a way of making Cosafa and Chan a meaningful experience for our players but it has been very difficult.

“Players are coming in and out and it makes it difficult for me if I do not know who the players are.’’

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.