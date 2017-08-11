 
Local News 11.8.2017 01:12 pm

Baxter facing tough times at Bafana

Phakaaathi Reporter
Stuart Baxter, coach of South Africa (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has talked about the challenges he has faced when preparing the team for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier against Zambia on Saturday.

Bafana were hit with withdrawals as clubs prepare for the start of the new season.

“It has been the most difficult camp I have ever had‚” Baxter told TimesLive.

“We had pull-outs and cancellations and we had people coming to camp and leaving and I understand the clubs.

“I am not criticising them but this tournament at this time‚ it is a very difficult one for us.”

The English mentor believes his side are prepared to face Zambia having gone through a full week of training ahead of the clash.

“The boys have worked their socks off and will give off whatever they can.

“But this is the most difficult tournament I have ever experienced.

“We are trying to find a way of making Cosafa and Chan a meaningful experience for our players but it has been very difficult.

“Players are coming in and out and it makes it difficult for me if I do not know who the players are.’’

