Final Ke Yona team announced

The selected players were also drafted into the 16 Absa Premiership clubs, with the Nedbank Cup finalist SuperSport and Orlando Pirates getting two players each for a one-month long trial.
South African National Under-23 coach Da Gama described the current Ke Yona team as special and says they will surprise many when they play Matsatsantsa.
“There is something different about these boys, they are so dedicated and talented. I think this is our best group yet, I believe they will do well against SuperSport,” said da Gama.
Mashaba, meanwhile, hailed the players for their determination and willingness to learn.
“You can see when you are working with them that these boys are dedicated to what they are doing. They are eager to learn and they always work very hard during training sessions.”
Interestingly, one of the players selected in the final squad is Justin Modiba, the cousin of Nedbank Ke Yona team graduate and current SuperSport player Aubrey Modiba.
The Ke Yona team:
Mavundla Blessing – Free State Stars
Lesley Mkhize – Baroka FC
Zamuxolo Mduli – Platinum Stars
Kagiso Ramadivha – Chippa United
Elton Namuchuwa – Orlando Pirates
Thabo Mpholo – Amazulu
Kamogelo Mogotlane – Cape Town City
Zimele Zuma – SuperSport United
Mduduzi Khumalo – Orlando Pirates
Mduduzi Manyama – Kaizer Chiefs
Justin Modiba – Maritzburg United
Kauhelo Ramokonyane – Mamelodi Sundowns
Makhosandile Plaatjie – Golden Arrows
Njabulo Xulu – Ajax Cape Town
Thabang Ximba – SuperSport United
Bongani Sam – Bloemfontein Celtic
Jabu Hlongwane Polokwane City
Vuyisile Ndlenjana – Bidvest Wits
