 
menu
Local News 10.8.2017 04:46 pm

New Chiefs defender suffer serious injury

Phakaaathi Reporter
Teenage Hadebe of Zimbabwe during the 2016 Cosafa Cup match between Zimbabwe and Seychelles at Sam Nujoma Stadium in Windhoek Namibia on 15 June, 2016 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Teenage Hadebe of Zimbabwe during the 2016 Cosafa Cup match between Zimbabwe and Seychelles at Sam Nujoma Stadium in Windhoek Namibia on 15 June, 2016 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Itumeleng Khune has revealed that newly-signed Kaizer Chiefs defender Teenage Hadebe is out with an ankle injury.

Hadebe hasn’t played an official match for Chiefs since joining Amakhosi from Zimbabwe football club Chicken inn in the off season.

The defender sustained the injury at training a week ago.

“It is unfortunate that Teenage suffered a terrible ankle injury, we wish him a speedy recovery. I played with him in the Maize Cup and when we were away in Botswana, he is a good defender who is willing to learn, who listens. He will add a lot of value to the team.”

Chiefs will face SuperSport United in the quarterfinals of the MTN8 at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night, as they bid for their first official trophy under coach Steve Komphela.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Sundowns assistant coach joins Pirates 10.8.2017
Masuku happy with Bafana return 10.8.2017
Maleka keen on Chippa assistant post 10.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

readers' choice

Sundowns assistant coach joins Pirates
Phakaaathi

Sundowns assistant coach joins Pirates

Sundowns-bound Lebese training with Chiefs reserves
Phakaaathi

Sundowns-bound Lebese training with Chiefs reserves

Chiefs and Pirates chase Maritzburg striker
Phakaaathi

Chiefs and Pirates chase Maritzburg striker

REVEALED: Why Manyisa left Pirates
Phakaaathi

REVEALED: Why Manyisa left Pirates

‘Shuffle’ calls for skilful players to be bold
Phakaaathi

‘Shuffle’ calls for skilful players to be bold

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.