New Chiefs defender suffer serious injury

Hadebe hasn’t played an official match for Chiefs since joining Amakhosi from Zimbabwe football club Chicken inn in the off season.

The defender sustained the injury at training a week ago.

“It is unfortunate that Teenage suffered a terrible ankle injury, we wish him a speedy recovery. I played with him in the Maize Cup and when we were away in Botswana, he is a good defender who is willing to learn, who listens. He will add a lot of value to the team.”

Chiefs will face SuperSport United in the quarterfinals of the MTN8 at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night, as they bid for their first official trophy under coach Steve Komphela.

