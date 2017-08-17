 
World News 17.8.2017 08:40 pm

Milan striker Niang set for Spartak switch

Watford's striker M'Baye Niang reacts during the English Premier League football match against Arsenal in London on January 31, 2017

French striker M’Baye Niang is set to end his frustrating four-year spell at AC Milan by signing a four-year deal with Russian league side Spartak Moscow, reports said Friday.

Niang spent last season on loan at Watford, who opted not to buy the Frenchman, and he is now surplus to requirements at Milan after Porto striker Andre Silva and Franck Kessie (Atalanta) were recently acquired by the Serie A giants.

Milan, taken over last season by Chinese investors, are also hoping to sell Colombian striker Carlos Bacca to Villarreal.

Niang has completed three loan spells during his time with the seven-time European champions.

He joined Milan in 2013, but was sent on loan to Montpellier then Genoa in the second half of the 2013-2014 and 2014-2015 seasons respectively.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Niang will undergo a medical with the Russian club in Rome on Friday before signing an 18m euros deal that could see him earn 3m euros a season.

