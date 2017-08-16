 
PSG’s Matuidi undergoes Juventus medical

French midfielder Blaise Matuidi, pictured in January 2017, has to undergo a medical examination before he can officially sign on with Juventus in a deal that would earn him 3.5m euros ($4.1m) per season

France midfielder Blaise Matuidi is on the verge of signing for Juventus, who have agreed to pay Paris Saint-Germain a reported 20 million euros plus bonuses, after undergoing a medical on Wednesday.

Matuidi, who won four consecutive league titles with PSG, was met by dozens of enthusiastic fans on his arrival at Torino’s Caselle airport on Wednesday before undergoing a medical.

He is expected to sign a deal that would see the 30-year-old earn 3.5m euros ($4.1m) per season, according to Gazzetta dello Sport’s website.

The box-to-box midfielder, known for his strength on the ball and his ability to win back possession, has been a Juventus target for some time.

Juventus confirmed the imminent move by posting a picture on their website of a smiling Matuidi arriving for his medical.

Set to become Juve’s ninth signing of the season following the arrival, notably, of Douglas Costa (Bayern Munich), Mattia Di Sciglio (AC Milan), Federico Bernardeschi (Fiorentina) and goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny (Roma), Matuidi has already been welcomed by future teammate Paulo Dybala.

The Argentina international, who hit his first goals of the season in a recent 3-2 SuperCup defeat to Lazio, wrote on his Twitter account: “Welcome @MATUIDIBlaise.”

