 
menu
World News 16.8.2017 04:40 pm

Sigurdsson passes medical, set for record move to Everton

AFP
Iceland's midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson scores a goal during the Euro 2016 match between Iceland and Hungary at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille on June 18, 2016

Iceland's midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson scores a goal during the Euro 2016 match between Iceland and Hungary at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille on June 18, 2016

Iceland midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson is due to complete a £45 million ($58m, 49.4m euros) move to Everton from Premier League rivals Swansea City later on Wednesday after he passed a medical, Everton manager Ronaldo Koeman announced.

The 27-year-old, due to sign a five-year contract worth £100,000 a week, would be Everton’s record signing, topping the £31.8 million they paid Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku in 2014.

“I have seen the doctor and there is no problem,” said Koeman at a press conference on the eve of their Europa League match with Hakjduk Split.

“Still he needs to sign, but I saw him in the blue!”

Sigurdsson, who played a pivotal role in Swansea retaining their Premier League status last term after scoring nine goals and creating 13, pulled out of their pre-season tour to the United States and was not included in the squad for last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Southampton.

Swansea, who are also battling to keep Chelsea target and veteran Spanish striker Fernando Llorente, had wanted £50 million.

They have already turned down two bids from Everton and rejected a reported £40 million offer from 2016 champions Leicester City at the beginning of the summer.

It is believed, though, that Everton will get their way in paying an initial £40 million with another £5 million to follow, taking their summer spending under Koeman to over £140 million.

Everton’s majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri has spent close to £100 million so far in recruiting former favourite Wayne Rooney, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (£30m), midfielder Davy Klaassen (£23.6m), defender Michael Keane (£30m), Cuco Martina and Sandro Ramirez.

However, a considerable proportion of the spending has been financed by the £75 million sale of Lukaku to Manchester United.

They could further balance the books with a big money sale of midfielder Ross Barkley to Tottenham Hotspur, although he is presently injured and likely to be out until October.

Koeman was not very forthcoming when asked about Barkley’s situation and his long-term future at the club.

“He stopped training last Monday,” said Koeman.

“It looks like a hamstring injury but he needs to do more tests today and tomorrow to know exactly what the injury is.

“I will wait until the end of August,” he added when asked about Barkley’s future at the club.

Icelandic international Sigurdsson finished third in combined goals and assists amongst midfielders in the Premier League last season behind Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

readers' choice

Pitso opens up about City’s ‘love letter’
Phakaaathi

Pitso opens up about City’s ‘love letter’

Chiefs set to loan out Khumalo
Phakaaathi

Chiefs set to loan out Khumalo

Khoza gives Pirates senior players an ultimatum
Phakaaathi

Khoza gives Pirates senior players an ultimatum

We told Ekstein to step up – Khune
Phakaaathi

We told Ekstein to step up – Khune

Chiefs close in on Leopards star
Phakaaathi

Chiefs close in on Leopards star

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.