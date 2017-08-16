 
menu
World News 16.8.2017 06:40 pm

China Under-20 football team face triple German snub

AFP
China's Communist government is throwing money at football in hopes of ending years of national underachievement

China's Communist government is throwing money at football in hopes of ending years of national underachievement

China’s Under-20 team will play matches in the fourth tier of German football this season as part of a drive to ramp up the fortunes of the much-maligned national side.

However, three teams in Germany have refused to face the Chinese with one club claiming it’s a just a blatant commercial gesture.

China’s Communist government, led by football fan President Xi Jinping, is throwing money at the sport in the hope of ending years of national underachievement.

Xi wants China to host and challenge for the World Cup one day, but before that Chinese football bosses are targeting success at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

As part of the all-out effort, Chinese football authorities have been forging links with reigning world champions Germany and on Wednesday said the Under-20 side will compete in the regionalised German fourth tier.

“For the Chinese men’s Under-20 team to be able to train in Germany and to compete in the Regionalliga Suedwest, it’s an important opportunity for Chinese football to learn from German football,” the Chinese national side said in a statement.

The statement was issued after the Chinese and German football associations signed an agreement in Beijing.

The state-owned China News said the Chinese side’s results will not count in the league placings.

The Under-20 team will begin playing in the second half of the season, from January onwards, according to a report by German sports news agency SID, an AFP subsidiary.

China’s senior national team has long been an embarrassment to the country and are currently ranked down in 77th in the FIFA world rankings — between Sierra Leone and Qatar.

News of the deal has not met with universal approval in Germany.

Of the 19 teams in the league concerned, 16 have given the green light to the project, but Mannheim, TuS Koblenz and Stuttgarter Kickers have said ‘no’.

Mannheim opted out because they want their players to rest, Koblenz have declined after a fans protest, while Kickers would only take part if the whole league was involved.

“The main reason was there was no real concept behind the project and no sporting value for the participating clubs, nor could any assessment be made as to the standard of the Chinese team,” said Koblenz in a statement.

And as the club’s president Arnd Gelhard commented, it raises the question “where does the commercialisation of football have its limit?”.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

readers' choice

Pitso opens up about City’s ‘love letter’
Phakaaathi

Pitso opens up about City’s ‘love letter’

Khoza gives Pirates senior players an ultimatum
Phakaaathi

Khoza gives Pirates senior players an ultimatum

Chiefs set to loan out Khumalo
Phakaaathi

Chiefs set to loan out Khumalo

Chiefs close in on Leopards star
Phakaaathi

Chiefs close in on Leopards star

We told Ekstein to step up – Khune
Phakaaathi

We told Ekstein to step up – Khune

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.