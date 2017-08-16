 
menu
World News 16.8.2017 11:40 am

Spaniard Jese joins Stoke on loan from PSG

AFP
Jese Rodriguez failed to establish himself in the PSG side after his 25 million euro ($29 million) transfer from Real Madrid in 2016

Jese Rodriguez failed to establish himself in the PSG side after his 25 million euro ($29 million) transfer from Real Madrid in 2016

Spanish forward Jese has joined Stoke City on a season-long loan from Paris Saint-Germain, the two clubs announced on Wednesday.

“Jese was a man in demand when PSG made it clear they would allow him to leave on loan and we’re delighted he has chosen to join us,” said Stoke chief executive Tony Scholes.

“He hasn’t had the happiest of periods in his career in Paris but he’s still only a young man and is hungry to make a big impression in the Premier League.”

The 24-year-old Spanish youth international only joined PSG from Real Madrid a year ago but failed to establish himself in the French capital and spent the second half of last season on loan at his native Las Palmas.

He won the Champions League twice with Real and was top scorer when Spain lifted the European Under-19 Championship in 2012.

He is Stoke manager Mark Hughes’s sixth signing of the season joining the likes of Darren Fletcher, Kurt Zouma, Maxim Choupa-Moting, Bruno Martins Indi and Josh Tymon at The Potters.

Jese scored 12 goals in 63 La Liga appearances for Real before joining PSG for 25 million euros ($29 million) but his chances of forcing his way into the Parisian first team slimmed following the world record signing of Brazilian superstar Neymar.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

readers' choice

Pitso opens up about City’s ‘love letter’
Phakaaathi

Pitso opens up about City’s ‘love letter’

Chiefs set to loan out Khumalo
Phakaaathi

Chiefs set to loan out Khumalo

Khoza gives Pirates senior players an ultimatum
Phakaaathi

Khoza gives Pirates senior players an ultimatum

We told Ekstein to step up – Khune
Phakaaathi

We told Ekstein to step up – Khune

Chiefs close in on Leopards star
Phakaaathi

Chiefs close in on Leopards star

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.