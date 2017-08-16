 
menu
World News 16.8.2017 11:40 am

‘Alexander the Great’ – Liverpool teen Alexander-Arnold earns rave reviews

AFP
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold (left) celebrates after scoring the only goal in the Champions League qualifier match against Hoffenheim in Sinsheim, Germany

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold (left) celebrates after scoring the only goal in the Champions League qualifier match against Hoffenheim in Sinsheim, Germany

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s stunning freekick for Liverpool in their 2-1 Champions League win over Hoffenheim had the British media purring ‘Who needs Coutinho?’ in reference to the want-away Brazilian star.

The 18-year-old’s opening goal for Liverpool in the tie in Germany — setting them up nicely for next week’s home leg — incited the Daily Mail to headline their report “Alexander The Great”.

Alexander-Arnold called it a “thing of dreams” to score on his European debut for his “boyhood club” and was lavishly praised by club icon Steven Gerrard.

But had Barcelona target Philippe Coutinho been fit, Alexander-Arnold probably wouldn’t even have taken the freekick.

Gerrard, who coaches the Liverpool Under-18 side, said the former club mascot — another Liverpool great Jamie Carragher tweeted a photo of him and Alexander-Arnold in the tunnel before a League Cup match in 2009 — could threaten England international Nathan Clyne’s first choice spot at fullback this season.

“It was a fabulous free-kick and it’s ironic really because Coutinho might have taken it if he was available,” said Gerrard.

“He has played superbly in general play but to have the character to take that before the likes of (Jordan) Henderson and (Sadio) Mane says a lot.

“I know this kid very well, he’s going to be a top, top player and Nathaniel Clyne has to be very, very careful this season because he is already breathing down his neck.”

Former Republic of Ireland striking great Tony Cascarino, now a respected pundit for The Times, praised the youngster for his boldness in stepping up to take the freekick, which reflected “the respect that his team-mates have for him”.

Cascarino added that defensively it was hard to judge him — though his “electric pace” is eye-catching — and whilst he was at fault for the late Hoffenheim goal, he would learn from it.

“Overall he’s very athletic, though he needs to fill out a little, but that will come,” wrote Cascarino.

“In terms of defending it’s pretty hard to judge him in this Liverpool team because the full backs are often so exposed.

“The late Hoffenheim goal was the only time he put a foot wrong… but that’s why he plays these big games, to learn and get the mistakes out of his system.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

readers' choice

Pitso opens up about City’s ‘love letter’
Phakaaathi

Pitso opens up about City’s ‘love letter’

Chiefs set to loan out Khumalo
Phakaaathi

Chiefs set to loan out Khumalo

Khoza gives Pirates senior players an ultimatum
Phakaaathi

Khoza gives Pirates senior players an ultimatum

We told Ekstein to step up – Khune
Phakaaathi

We told Ekstein to step up – Khune

Chiefs close in on Leopards star
Phakaaathi

Chiefs close in on Leopards star

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.