 
menu
World News 15.8.2017 07:40 pm

Neymar becomes Handicap International ambassador

AFP
Brazilian superstar and world's most expensive footballer Neymar shoots a ball from the monumental wood sculpture "Broken Chair" during an event by the (NGO) Handicap International on August 15, 2017 at the Place des Nations in Geneva

Brazilian superstar and world's most expensive footballer Neymar shoots a ball from the monumental wood sculpture "Broken Chair" during an event by the (NGO) Handicap International on August 15, 2017 at the Place des Nations in Geneva

Neymar-mania, which has engulfed France, landed briefly in neighbouring Switzerland on Tuesday where the Brazilian star became Handicap International’s first-ever ambassador at a ceremony at the United Nations in Geneva.

Paris Saint-Germain’s new prize acquisition told reporters the opportunity to work with the organisation that advocates for the rights of disabled people marked “a unique moment” in his life.

The event saw the 25-year-old forward elevated to the top of the giant “Broken Chair” monument, which sits in the main square outside the UN’s European headquarters.

Perched at the top of the monument — erected two decades ago to honour those mutilated by landmines in conflict — Neymar dribbled and kicked balls into the small crowd assembled below, sending a few over the guarded gate of the UN compound.

Speaking later to reporters inside the UN, Neymar said his precise role with Handicap International had not yet been hammered out, but voiced hope it would “be a successful partnership”.

Handicap International said the footballer’s mandate would be advocate for the rights of “people with disabilities in poor countries, victims of natural disasters and conflicts.”

Neymar earned rave reviews for his goalscoring debut with PSG this week, which followed a record 222-million-euro ($264m) transfer from former club Barcelona.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

readers' choice

Chiefs close in on Leopards star
Phakaaathi

Chiefs close in on Leopards star

Khoza gives Pirates senior players an ultimatum
Phakaaathi

Khoza gives Pirates senior players an ultimatum

Orlando Pirates release six players
Phakaaathi

Orlando Pirates release six players

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

We told Ekstein to step up – Khune
Phakaaathi

We told Ekstein to step up – Khune

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.