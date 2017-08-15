 
menu
World News 15.8.2017 11:40 am

Pato dreams of Brazil recall after China career boost

AFP
Brazil's Alexandre Pato (centre) in action for Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian

Brazil's Alexandre Pato (centre) in action for Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian

Brazilian star Alexandre Pato refuses to give up hope of a recall to the national side, saying he’s at the peak of his career following his move to China.

The 27-year-old forward is enjoying football and life again in the Chinese Super League, having signed for Tianjin Quanjian on an 18-million-euro transfer from Villarreal in Spain in January.

Pato’s career was in freefall prior to the move, but the one-time teen prodigy and former AC Milan player has prospered in the CSL, scoring 12 goals in 20 games and staying free of serious injury.

That sparked talk of a return to one of Europe’s top leagues and a possible international recall, four years after his last cap for Brazil.

“Of course I won’t give up on my wish to get back into the Brazilian national team and I hope to be able to get back in,” Pato told the Chinese football website Dongqiudi.

“When I was leaving Villarreal someone told me that if I chose China I would be saying goodbye to the Brazilian national team and mainstream football leagues.

“But I didn’t care as I thought Chinese football had a lot of potential and room for development,” he said in the comments published on Monday.

“I had two offers at the time: Tianjin Quanjian and another club, and I thought my decision to come here was correct.”

This week another Brazilian, Paulinho, was snapped up by Barcelona from Guangzhou Evergrande for 40 million euros, proving that the CSL is no career-killer.

Pato, who rose to stardom at AC Milan before injuries took their toll, has played 27 times for his country, scoring 10 goals.

But he has not appeared in the famous yellow and blue since 2013.

The former boy wonder says he has tweaked his game in a bid to stay fit.

“When I was younger I had much more explosive power and speed, but I got injured a lot of the time because of this,” he said.

“Now I don’t rely so much on speed and power. I feel that I’m at the peak of my career now because I’m well prepared both physically and mentally, and I like my playing style right now.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

readers' choice

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Manyama on month-long trial at Chiefs
Phakaaathi

Manyama on month-long trial at Chiefs

Kekana reveals what he told Manyisa
Phakaaathi

Kekana reveals what he told Manyisa

Twitter reacts to Chiefs loss
Phakaaathi

Twitter reacts to Chiefs loss

Komphela could face serious questions
Phakaaathi

Komphela could face serious questions

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.