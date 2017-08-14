 
World News 14.8.2017 10:40 pm

Algeria’s Feghouli joins Galatasaray from West Ham football club

AFP
Algerian midfielder Sofiane Feghouli, pictured in February 2017, has signed a five-year contract with Turkish club Galatasaray, who will pay Feghouli's former team West Ham a transfer fee of 4.24 million euros ($5 million)

Algerian international midfielder Sofiane Feghouli has agreed to join Turkish side Galatasaray from West Ham United on a five-year deal, the Istanbul club said Monday.

Algerian international midfielder Sofiane Feghouli has agreed to join Turkish side Galatasaray from West Ham United on a five-year deal, the Istanbul club said Monday.

Galatasaray will pay West Ham a transfer fee of 4.25 million euros ($5 million) while the player will receive an annual wage of 3.85 million euros plus bonuses, the club said in an announcement to the stock market.

Feghouli, 27, who arrived in Istanbul late on Sunday, is expected to be formally introduced to fans on Tuesday.

Galatasaray are seeking to regroup after finishing fourth in the domestic Super Lig last season, well behind champions and Istanbul rivals Besiktas.

For the new season, the club have already signed French international striker Bafetimbi Gomis, Moroccan international midfielder Younes Belhanda and Brazilian midfielder Fernando.

But Croatian coach Igor Tudor still has to convince fans he is the man for the job.

Galatasaray’s season started in the worst possible way with the side knocked out by Swedish outfit Ostersund in the the Europa League second qualifying round.

