 
menu
World News 14.8.2017 10:40 pm

Henderson ‘can’t influence’ wantaway Coutinho

AFP
"As players, you expect things in the transfer window to happen and players come and go," said Liverpool's Jordan Henderson during an eve-of-game press conference

"As players, you expect things in the transfer window to happen and players come and go," said Liverpool's Jordan Henderson during an eve-of-game press conference

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson admitted Monday that he is powerless to influence Philippe Coutinho’s thinking, after the Brazilian reportedly submitted a transfer request on Friday.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are in Germany ahead of Tuesday’s first leg of their Champions League play-off against Hoffenheim and Coutinho, who has a back injury, did not travel with the squad.

“It is obviously a difficult situation for Phil. Whatever I say will not help the situation but as players, we are fully focused on the game,” Henderson told an eve-of-game press conference.

“As players, you expect things in the transfer window to happen and players come and go.

“Of course, if you ask everyone, they want Phil to stay as he is a world-class player. I have had conversations with Phil, it is private, (but) I don’t think I can influence the situation.

“I am close to him and I have a lot of respect for him, but everything that happens is nothing to do with me.”

Klopp, who insisted that he would not think about Coutinho while the player is unfit to play, returns to his home country, where he built his career during spells in charge of Mainz and Borussia Dortmund.

The Reds coach insisted that it would be a tricky encounter for his side, against a Hoffenheim outfit led by the impressive Julian Nagelsmann, who became the Bundesliga’s youngest-ever coach last year at the age of 28.

“I’m delighted for my agent,” smiled Klopp, who shares an agent with Nagelsmann.

“I’m growing older, I’m an old horse, he’s young. He plays very good football and is a good example of a young and promising coach in Germany.”

Meanwhile, Roberto Firmino, arguably Liverpool’s key player without his compatriot Coutinho, is back at the Rhein-Neckar Arena, where he played for four and a half seasons.

Right-back Nathaniel Clyne, midfielder Adam Lallana and striker Daniel Sturridge are all also injured and did not make the trip.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

readers' choice

Manyama on month-long trial at Chiefs
Phakaaathi

Manyama on month-long trial at Chiefs

Mosimane identifies Billiat’s replacement
Phakaaathi

Mosimane identifies Billiat’s replacement

We can do without Billiat – Pitso
Phakaaathi

We can do without Billiat – Pitso

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Juuko set to join Pirates in January
Phakaaathi

Juuko set to join Pirates in January

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.