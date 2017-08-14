 
menu
World News 14.8.2017 05:40 pm

Chinese businessman buys stake in Premier League club Southampton

AFP
Southampton have entered into a partnership with Chinese businessman Gao Jisheng

Southampton have entered into a partnership with Chinese businessman Gao Jisheng

Southampton have entered into a partnership with Chinese businessman Gao Jisheng, the Premier League club’s owner Katharina Liebherr announced on Monday.

“I am pleased to confirm that talks to bring in a new partner to our club have been concluded,” said Liebherr in an open letter to supporters on the club website.

“Following extensive and fruitful work, we are entering into a partnership with the Gao family and I am excited about what we will achieve together.”

Southampton did not divulge the terms of the partnership, but British press reports said Gao had paid £200 million ($259.5 million, 220.3 million euros) to acquire an 80 percent stake in the club.

Liebherr inherited Southampton from her late father, Markus, in 2010.

Gao’s company, Landers Sports Development, said it had agreed a deal to buy into Southampton in January, but the new partnership is a personal investment.

“I am honoured and humbled to become a partner of Southampton Football Club alongside Katharina Liebherr, who, together with her father, has been such a great steward of the club, its growth and success,” said Gao.

“Together, we have the passion and motivation to build on Southampton’s excellent progress in recent years as we look forward to an exciting next chapter for the club.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

readers' choice

We can do without Billiat – Pitso
Phakaaathi

We can do without Billiat – Pitso

Mosimane identifies Billiat’s replacement
Phakaaathi

Mosimane identifies Billiat’s replacement

Juuko set to join Pirates in January
Phakaaathi

Juuko set to join Pirates in January

Komphela could face serious questions
Phakaaathi

Komphela could face serious questions

Maponyane found guilty of assaulting wife
Phakaaathi

Maponyane found guilty of assaulting wife

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.