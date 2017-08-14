 
menu
World News 14.8.2017 02:40 pm

Sevilla ‘keeper Rico extends deal to 2021

AFP
Sevilla have tied down Spanish international goalkeeper Sergio Rico by extending his contract to 2021

Sevilla have tied down Spanish international goalkeeper Sergio Rico by extending his contract to 2021

Sevilla have tied down Spanish international goalkeeper Sergio Rico by extending his contract to 2021, the club announced on Monday.

The 23-year-old has “assured he remains with the team he has been with all his life for at least the next four years,” Sevilla said in a statement.

Despite his tender age, Rico already has a wealth of experience with 129 first team appearances and having helped Sevilla to win two Europa League titles in 2015 and 2016.

Rico has also become a regular in the Spanish squad as deputy to Manchester United’s David de Gea.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

readers' choice

We can do without Billiat – Pitso
Phakaaathi

We can do without Billiat – Pitso

It was not easy letting Lebese go – Komphela
Phakaaathi

It was not easy letting Lebese go – Komphela

Ronaldo sent off, but Real Madrid roll over Barcelona
Phakaaathi

Ronaldo sent off, but Real Madrid roll over Barcelona

Maponyane found guilty of assaulting wife
Phakaaathi

Maponyane found guilty of assaulting wife

Juuko set to join Pirates in January
Phakaaathi

Juuko set to join Pirates in January

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.