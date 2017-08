Sevilla ‘keeper Rico extends deal to 2021

The 23-year-old has “assured he remains with the team he has been with all his life for at least the next four years,” Sevilla said in a statement.

Despite his tender age, Rico already has a wealth of experience with 129 first team appearances and having helped Sevilla to win two Europa League titles in 2015 and 2016.

Rico has also become a regular in the Spanish squad as deputy to Manchester United’s David de Gea.

