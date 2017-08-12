 
menu
World News 12.8.2017 07:40 pm

Saints start Pellegrino era with Swansea stalemate

AFP
Argentinian Mauricio Pellegrino was appointed manager after Southampton sacked Claude Puel, with club officials wanting a more attacking style of football than that played under the Frenchman

Argentinian Mauricio Pellegrino was appointed manager after Southampton sacked Claude Puel, with club officials wanting a more attacking style of football than that played under the Frenchman

Mauricio Pellegrino’s first competitive match as Southampton manager saw the south coast club once more fail to score at home as they launched their Premier League season with a goalless against Swansea at St Mary’s on Saturday.

The Argentinian was appointed after Southampton sacked Claude Puel, who guided the Saints to the League Cup final and eighth place in the Premier League last term, with club officials wanting a more attacking style of football than that played under the Frenchman.

From that point of view, a scoreless encounter with Swansea might not seem like the most encouraging start for Pellegrino, particularly as it meant the Saints had still not scored at home since a 3-1 league win over Crystal Palace on April 5.

It all suggested Pellegrino, who guided Alaves to ninth in La Liga and the Spanish Cup final before leaving in May after one season in charge, had plenty of work to do regarding Southampton’s finishing.

Southampton were missing wantaway defender Virgil van Dijk, although that was because of a virus rather than the desire of the Dutch defender who has submitted a transfer request, to move to Liverpool.

Meanwhile Swansea were without Gylfi Sigurdsson, with the Welsh club yet to accept an offer from Liverpool’s cross-town rivals Everton for the Icelandic playmaker.

Southampton squandered two early chances to take the lead, Manolo Gabbiadini’s header from Ryan Bertrand’s inswing corner brushing the top of the crossbar.

Dusan Tadic then stabbed wide following a cut back, with England international Bertrand again the provider, when the goal was at his mercy.

Swansea created just the one chance in the first half, but Tammy Abraham was wastefully off-target for the Welsh club with a free header.

Abraham had an effort blocked early in the second half before Gabbiadini curled a shot wide.

The Italian was replaced by Charlie Austin up front but it was Tadic who had the next chance, his powerful shot well saved by Lukasz Fabianski.

Japan’s Maya Yoshida headed wide for the Saints when well-placed to score, with Austin off target in stoppage time as the hosts’ finishing let them down again.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

readers' choice

Kaizer Chiefs vs SuperSport United – our predictions
Phakaaathi

Kaizer Chiefs vs SuperSport United – our predictions

Benni gets off to winning start, sad about Teko
Phakaaathi

Benni gets off to winning start, sad about Teko

Billiat for City move?
Phakaaathi

Billiat for City move?

It’s time for Komphela to prove himself – Chiefs legend
Phakaaathi

It’s time for Komphela to prove himself – Chiefs legend

George Lebese’s emotional farewell to Chiefs
Phakaaathi

George Lebese’s emotional farewell to Chiefs

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.