 
menu
World News 12.8.2017 06:40 pm

Holders Dortmund, Bayern advance in German Cup

AFP
Dortmund's forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looks on prior the German Cup final football match against Eintracht Frankfurt May 27, 2017

Dortmund's forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looks on prior the German Cup final football match against Eintracht Frankfurt May 27, 2017

A hat-trick for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and a Robert Lewandowski brace saw Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich proceed to the second round of the German Cup on Saturday.

Current holders Dortmund eased to a 4-0 victory over sixth tier minnows Riesalingen-Arlen, while Bayern secured a 5-0 win over third tier side Chemnitz.

A deflected free-kick saw Lewandowski open the scoring for Bayern after just 20 minutes in Chemnitz.

The Bundesliga champions then struck again on the counter-attack shortly after half-time, Kingsley Coman doubling the lead.

Record signing Corentin Tolisso set up Bayern’s third goal, sending in a low cross for Robert Lewandowski to tap in his second of the afternoon.

With victory beyond reasonable doubt, Franck Ribery whipped a direct free-kick into the bottom corner in the 79th minute, and Mats Hummels headed in Bayern’s fifth just before the final whistle.

Dortmund were dominant from the offset, as defender Marc Bartra gave Peter Bosz’s team the lead in the 12th minute, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made it 2-0 from the penalty spot just before half-time.

Aubameyang netted his second with a dainty chip over goalkeeper Dennis Klose on 55 minutes, and completed his hat-trick ten minutes from time.

Last season’s finalists Eintracht Frankfurt suffered an early setback against fourth tier TuS Erndtebrueck, as defender David Abraham was sent off on 23 minutes.

Goals from Timothy Chandler, Mijat Gacinovic and Sebastien Haller were enough to secure a laboured victory for ten-man Frankfurt.

Elsewhere in Germany, Europa League qualifiers FC Cologne scored five at fifth tier Lehe, while Freiburg and Mainz also secured their place in the second round.

There were also comfortable victories against lower league opposition for second division sides Kaiserslautern and Heidenheim.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

readers' choice

Kaizer Chiefs vs SuperSport United – our predictions
Phakaaathi

Kaizer Chiefs vs SuperSport United – our predictions

Billiat for City move?
Phakaaathi

Billiat for City move?

It’s time for Komphela to prove himself – Chiefs legend
Phakaaathi

It’s time for Komphela to prove himself – Chiefs legend

George Lebese’s emotional farewell to Chiefs
Phakaaathi

George Lebese’s emotional farewell to Chiefs

Former Pirates coach Jonevret speaks out
Phakaaathi

Former Pirates coach Jonevret speaks out

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.