 
menu
World News 12.8.2017 03:40 pm

Arsenal’s Cech hails ‘beautiful’ Leicester game

AFP
Leicester City's English striker Jamie Vardy (R) scores his side's second goal past Arsenal's Czech goalkeeper Petr Cech during the English Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium in London on August 11, 2017

Leicester City's English striker Jamie Vardy (R) scores his side's second goal past Arsenal's Czech goalkeeper Petr Cech during the English Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium in London on August 11, 2017

Despite conceding three goals against Leicester, goalkeeper Petr Cech on Saturday hailed Arsenal’s “beautiful” come-from-behind 4-3 Premier League victory on Friday night.

“Seven goals, fantastic comebacks,” the 35-year-old Czech said on his website.

“The season started with a beautiful game which met all expectations.”

Arsenal opened the scoring in the second minute but the Foxes hit back to lead 2-1 and then 3-2 before the Gunners’ spectacular comeback in the closing minutes.

“Once again, we had to come back and the team showed it was very well prepared because it could cope with the unpleasant situation,” said Cech.

“We went for a win and we deservedly earned it.”

Cech, who holds the Premier League record for clean sheets, admitted that conceding three goals at home was not “an ideal start”.

“We started very well but then we made two mistakes and they turned it around,” said Cech.

“The second goal was scored after a poor pass, which can happen, but we conceded the other two after corners.

“With the first corner, we were late. I thought the ball would go out as it was flying over me and suddenly there was a player. I got back late, I should have handled this better.

“With the third goal, also after a corner, (Jamie) Vardy’s header was nice, but we were there and we had enough time to find our place. We have to pay attention to this.”

Substitutes Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud each scored in the final seven minutes to hand Arsenal a win over the 2016 champions.

“I’m happy we handled it well in the end,” said Cech, who joined the Gunners from Chelsea in 2015.

“We lost the openers in my first and second years at Arsenal so now we were third time lucky.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

readers' choice

Kaizer Chiefs vs SuperSport United – our predictions
Phakaaathi

Kaizer Chiefs vs SuperSport United – our predictions

Billiat for City move?
Phakaaathi

Billiat for City move?

It’s time for Komphela to prove himself – Chiefs legend
Phakaaathi

It’s time for Komphela to prove himself – Chiefs legend

George Lebese’s emotional farewell to Chiefs
Phakaaathi

George Lebese’s emotional farewell to Chiefs

Former Pirates coach Jonevret speaks out
Phakaaathi

Former Pirates coach Jonevret speaks out

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.