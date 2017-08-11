 
menu
World News 11.8.2017 08:40 pm

Higuain snubbed for Argentina World Cup clashes

AFP
Juventus' Argentinian striker Gonzalo Higuain attends a training session at The Principality Stadium in Cardiff, on June 2, 2017, on the eve of the UEFA Champions League final football match between Juventus and Real Madrid

Juventus' Argentinian striker Gonzalo Higuain attends a training session at The Principality Stadium in Cardiff, on June 2, 2017, on the eve of the UEFA Champions League final football match between Juventus and Real Madrid

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain was axed by Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli on Friday for crucial World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Venezuela as the South American giants look to resurrect their faltering campaign.

Higuain, who has scored 31 international goals in 68 appearances, failed to convince recently-appointed coach Sampaoli of his strengths in two friendlies against Brazil in June.

Argentina currently occupy fifth place in South American qualifying for the 2018 World Cup to be held in Russia with just the top four nations guaranteed to make it through.

The fifth-placed team will have to negotiate a play-off against the winners of the Oceania zone in order to reach Russia.

Argentina, with Lionel Messi pulling the strings, will face Uruguay on August 31 in Montevideo and Venezuela at Buenos Aires on September 5.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Sergio Romero (Man Utd/ENG), Nahuel Guzmán (Tigres UANL/MEX), Gerónimo Rulli (Real Sociedad/ESP)

Defenders: Javier Mascherano (Barcelona/ESP), Federico Fazio (AS Roma/ITA), Gabriel Mercado, Nicolas Pareja (both Sévilla/ESP), Nicolás Otamendi (Man City/ ENG).

Midfielders: Ever Banega (Sévilla/ESP), Lucas Biglia (AC Milan/ITA), Augusto Fernández (Atlético Madrid/ESP), Leandro Paredes (Zénit Saint-Pétersburg/RUS), Guido Pizarro (Sévilla/ESP), Angel Di María, Javier Pastore (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Marcos Acuña (Sporting Lisbon/POR), Manuel Lanzini (West Ham/ENG), Eduardo Salvio (Benfica/POR).

Attackers: Lionel Messi (Barcelona/ESP), Paulo Dybala (Juventus/ITA), Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan/ITA), Joaquín Correa (Sévilla/ESP), Sergio Agüero (Man City/ENG).

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

readers' choice

Billiat for City move?
Phakaaathi

Billiat for City move?

Former Pirates coach Jonevret speaks out
Phakaaathi

Former Pirates coach Jonevret speaks out

New Chiefs defender suffers serious injury
Phakaaathi

New Chiefs defender suffers serious injury

George Lebese’s emotional farewell to Chiefs
Phakaaathi

George Lebese’s emotional farewell to Chiefs

Chiefs players rally round Komphela
Phakaaathi

Chiefs players rally round Komphela

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.