 
menu
World News 11.8.2017 07:40 pm

Spalletti fury as wantaway Kondogbia skips Inter training

AFP
Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti speaks at a press conference a day before the International Champions Cup football match between Olympique Lyonnais and Inter Milan in Nanjing, in China's eastern Jiangsu province on July 23, 2017

Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti speaks at a press conference a day before the International Champions Cup football match between Olympique Lyonnais and Inter Milan in Nanjing, in China's eastern Jiangsu province on July 23, 2017

Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalletti vented his fury Friday as wantaway French international midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia skipped training.

Kondogbia’s failure to turn up prompted the 24-year-old to be axed from Inter’s squad for Saturday’s friendly against Real Betis.

A furious Spalletti told reporters he had been unaware of the defensive midfielder’s desire to change teams.

“He (Kondogbia) had this idea to change, it came out of the blue and I tried to convince him (to stay), but someone else probably made certain promises,” Spalletti was quoted as saying in Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.

Spanish club Valencia are reported to be interested in the player but Inter are refusing to sell for less than 25 million euros ($29 million).

Spalletti stressed however that “Kondogbia is an important player” in their quest for a first Serie A title since 2010.

Kondogbia joined the Milan giants in 2015 from Monaco having previously spent a season in Spain at Sevilla.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

readers' choice

Billiat for City move?
Phakaaathi

Billiat for City move?

Former Pirates coach Jonevret speaks out
Phakaaathi

Former Pirates coach Jonevret speaks out

New Chiefs defender suffers serious injury
Phakaaathi

New Chiefs defender suffers serious injury

George Lebese’s emotional farewell to Chiefs
Phakaaathi

George Lebese’s emotional farewell to Chiefs

Chiefs players rally round Komphela
Phakaaathi

Chiefs players rally round Komphela

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.