Philippe Coutinho going nowhere, say Liverpool

A statement issued by Fenway Sports Group, Liverpool’s US-based owners, endorsed manager Jurgen Klopp’s previous comments that the 25-year-old would be staying ay Anfield, saying: “We wish to offer clarity as regards our position on a possible transfer of Philippe Coutinho.

“The club’s definitive stance is that no offers for Philippe will be considered and he will remain a member of Liverpool Football Club when the summer (transfer) window closes.”

