World News 11.8.2017 12:40 pm

Philippe Coutinho going nowhere, say Liverpool

AFP
Barcelona are targeting Liverpool star Coutinho to replace Neymar

Liverpool insisted on Friday that Philippe Coutinho would not be sold at any price during the current transfer window amid reports Spanish giants Barcelona had increased their bid for the Brazil playmaker to £90 million ($117 million, 99 million euros).

A statement issued by Fenway Sports Group, Liverpool’s US-based owners, endorsed manager Jurgen Klopp’s previous comments that the 25-year-old would be staying ay Anfield, saying: “We wish to offer clarity as regards our position on a possible transfer of Philippe Coutinho.

“The club’s definitive stance is that no offers for Philippe will be considered and he will remain a member of Liverpool Football Club when the summer (transfer) window closes.”

