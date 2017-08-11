 
menu
World News 11.8.2017 12:38 pm

Barcelona receive Neymar money, will process transfer

AFP
Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar takes part in a training session on August 11, 2017

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar takes part in a training session on August 11, 2017

Neymar could make his Paris Saint-Germain debut at Guingamp on Sunday after Barcelona confirmed on Friday the 222 million euro ($261 million) cheque used to pay his buyout clause had cleared.

“The cheque has cleared and therefore puts in motion the process of the transfer,” said a Barcelona club source.

Barcelona must now deliver his transfer certificate to the Spanish Football Federation who will then pass it to the French Football Federation for the Brazilian to be registered.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

readers' choice

Billiat for City move?
Phakaaathi

Billiat for City move?

New Chiefs defender suffers serious injury
Phakaaathi

New Chiefs defender suffers serious injury

Former Pirates coach Jonevret speaks out
Phakaaathi

Former Pirates coach Jonevret speaks out

Chiefs players rally round Komphela
Phakaaathi

Chiefs players rally round Komphela

Chiefs and Sundowns reach agreement on Lebese
Phakaaathi

Chiefs and Sundowns reach agreement on Lebese

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.