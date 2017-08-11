Barcelona receive Neymar money, will process transfer

“The cheque has cleared and therefore puts in motion the process of the transfer,” said a Barcelona club source.
Barcelona must now deliver his transfer certificate to the Spanish Football Federation who will then pass it to the French Football Federation for the Brazilian to be registered.
