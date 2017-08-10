 
World News 10.8.2017 07:40 pm

Palace sign United defender Fosu-Mensah on loan

AFP
Crystal Palace signed Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah on a season-long loan on Thursday.

Fosu-Mensah will link up with new Eagles boss and fellow Dutchman Frank de Boer ahead of the new Premier League season.

The 19-year-old has made 21 appearances for United and still has a future at Old Trafford after being given a new contract in October.

Fosu-Mensah, who can also operate in midfield, is hoping to learn plenty from his time with Palace.

“The manager spoke to me about coming down to join Crystal Palace and it was clear that he wanted me to be part of his squad, which as a player gives you a great feeling straight away.” he told the club’s website.

“I must now repay that back by putting in some good performances for the club.

“I am only 19 years old and still have a lot to learn and therefore getting the opportunity to play more games on a regular basis will help my development.”

Palace open their Premier League campaign at home to Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

