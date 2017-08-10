Brighton on brink of club record Izquierdo signing

Brighton broke their transfer record by signing Dutch midfielder Davy Propper for a reported fee of around £6 million ($7.8 million, 6.6 million euros) on Monday but they are now set to top that in a matter of days with the arrival of Izquierdo.

“Jose is someone we have been aware of for sometime and has been one of the standout players in the Belgian league over the past three years,” said Hughton.

“He’s been an exciting player for Club Brugge and in the season he helped the club win the title in 2015-16 he was also Belgium’s Player of the Year.

“Jose has good experience with almost 250 senior games in both Colombia and Belgium, and has played in the Europa League, Champions League and international football, having made his debut for his national team this summer.”

The 25-year-old Izquierdo must now gain international and work permit clearance, as well as pass a medical, before his move to Brighton is completed.

His arrival would see the south coast club break their transfer record for the third time in as many months after they paid £5.2m for Valencia’s Australian goalkeeper Mathew Ryan in June.

Hughton continued a busy day at the Amex Stadium by signing Soufyan Ahannach from Dutch second tier side Almere City.

The 21-year-old Dutch winger, who scored 18 goals last season, joined for an undisclosed fee after agreeing a three-year contract.

“He’s a young player with a lot of talent and good potential,” Hughton said.

Brighton begin their Premier League campaign at home to likely title-contenders Manchester City on Saturday.

