World News 9.8.2017 03:40 pm

Five due in court over Hillsborough disaster

AFP
A football fan is carried from the pitch at Hillsborough stadium in Sheffield on April 15, 1989

Five men charged over the 1989 Hillsborough football stadium disaster, in which 96 Liverpool fans died, were to appear in court for the first time on Wednesday.

The five, who include three former police officers, were due to appear at Warrington Magistrates’ Court in northwest England.

The disaster took place at Sheffield Wednesday’s ground in Yorkshire, northern England, at an FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

Former chief constable Norman Bettison was expected to appear in court along with fellow retired officers Donald Denton and Alan Foster, former Sheffield Wednesday Football Club secretary Graham Mackrell and lawyer Peter Metcalf, who acted for the local South Yorkshire Police force following the disaster.

Relatives of those who died began to arrive at the court ahead of the hearing.

Evelyn Mills, whose brother Peter McDonnell, 21, was among the victims, said: “This is the beginning of another milestone in the history of Hillsborough.”

Christine Burke, whose father Henry, 47, died in the disaster, said: “There is still a long journey but we will see it through.”

Bettison is charged with four offences of misconduct in public office, relating to telling alleged lies about his involvement in the aftermath of Hillsborough and the culpability of fans.

Metcalf, Denton and Foster are charged with acting with intent to pervert the course of public justice, relating to material changes made to witness statements.

Mackrell, who was Sheffield Wednesday’s company secretary and safety officer at the time, is charged with two offences of contravening a term of condition of a safety certificate.

He is also charged with failing to take reasonable care for the health and safety of others who may have been affected by his acts or omissions.

David Duckenfield, the police match day commander, faces 95 counts of manslaughter by gross negligence.

However, he will not be formally charged until an application to lift a stay imposed after a prosecution in 2000 has been approved by a High Court judge.

The Crown Prosecution Service, England’s state prosecutors, say there will be no manslaughter charges over the death of the 96th casualty, Anthony Bland, as he died almost four years later, and under the law in 1989 his death is now “out of time” to be prosecuted.

The CPS announced the decision to press charges against six suspects in June.

