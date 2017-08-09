 
menu
World News 9.8.2017 10:40 am

‘Lagging’ Football Association damaging China development: official

AFP
China's national team ranks a lowly 77th in the FIFA world rankings, with their 2018 World Cup hopes effectively over

China's national team ranks a lowly 77th in the FIFA world rankings, with their 2018 World Cup hopes effectively over

Chinese football is being held back by poor running of its football association, a senior FA official has admitted in unusually forthright terms, saying “there is no vision or foresight”.

The Chinese Super League (CSL) has hit international headlines with a wave of big-name foreign signings but the national team ranks a lowly 77th in the FIFA world rankings, with their 2018 World Cup hopes effectively over.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has stated his aim to make China a genuine force in international football, and the government is throwing money at the project.

But Li Yuyi, vice chairman of the Chinese Football Association (CFA), said the ruling body needed to shape up fast.

“The reason Chinese football lags behind is mainly because the management of the Chinese Football Association is lagging behind,” he told state broadcaster CCTV.

“First, what needed to be done in 2017 was only assigned (to someone) in 2017. Without a budget, how can anything be done?

“Second, in our country, we go back and forth to report and discuss, which could take half-a-year. Like this there is no vision and foresight.

“Without these, how can anything be done?”

The CFA has been on the receiving end of criticism from fans, coaches and players this season over a number of decisions.

In May, in a bid to curtail spending, it announced a 100 percent surcharge on transfer fees paid by debt-laden clubs for foreign players, saying the money raised would be spent on developing Chinese youth football.

Andre Villas-Boas, coach of Shanghai SIPG, said at the weekend that the policy — blamed for severely curtailing spending in the summer transfer window — was “a big surprise” for clubs.

The CFA has also drawn fire for imposing a series of lengthy suspensions on players, including hitting SIPG’s 60-million-euro signing Oscar with an eight-game ban for sparking an on-pitch brawl.

Villas-Boas and another Brazilian international at SIPG, the forward Hulk, were banned for two games when they made plain their displeasure at Oscar’s punishment.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

readers' choice

REVEALED: Why Manyisa left Pirates
Phakaaathi

REVEALED: Why Manyisa left Pirates

Chiefs striker set to join Tanzanian team
Phakaaathi

Chiefs striker set to join Tanzanian team

Pirates intensify bid to sign Sundowns assistant coach
Phakaaathi

Pirates intensify bid to sign Sundowns assistant coach

Chiefs confirm talks with Sundowns over Lebese
Phakaaathi

Chiefs confirm talks with Sundowns over Lebese

AmaZulu sack Antipas, appoint Johnson
Phakaaathi

AmaZulu sack Antipas, appoint Johnson

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.