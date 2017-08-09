 
menu
World News 9.8.2017 09:40 am

Ex-Tottenham player Zokora dropped by Indonesian club

AFP
Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Didier Zokora (R), seen during a practice session in Padang, West Sumatra, in April 2017

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Didier Zokora (R), seen during a practice session in Padang, West Sumatra, in April 2017

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Didier Zokora has been released by Semen Padang, the club said Wednesday, becoming the second big foreign signing to be axed in Indonesia’s new national league in just a week.

The Ivory Coast international, who only signed for the Padang-based club four months ago, had his contract terminated on August 2 for financial reasons, club manager Win Bernadino said.

His departure comes after former West Ham United and Chelsea striker Carlton Cole was sacked last week after failing to find the net in four months with Persib Bandung.

Bernadino said Zokora had played well, but Semen Padang lost a major sponsor before the second round of the inaugural Liga 1 kicked off this month.

“We’re talking about the club, the financial situation of the club, so that was the most rational way to save the club,” Bernadino said.

Zokora took to social media to bid his former club and fans farewell.

“Thanks for everything. I never forget you [sic],” he wrote on Twitter.

Top-flight football returned to Indonesia in 2017 after a two-year hiatus caused by in-fighting.

Liga 1 replaced the former top-level league, which was halted in 2015 due to a row between the government and Indonesia’s FA that triggered turmoil and prompted a one-year ban by FIFA.

Several big-name stars, including former Chelsea player Michael Essien and ex-Stoke City forward Peter Odemwingie, joined Indonesian clubs at the start of the new season.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

readers' choice

REVEALED: Why Manyisa left Pirates
Phakaaathi

REVEALED: Why Manyisa left Pirates

Chiefs striker set to join Tanzanian team
Phakaaathi

Chiefs striker set to join Tanzanian team

Pirates intensify bid to sign Sundowns assistant coach
Phakaaathi

Pirates intensify bid to sign Sundowns assistant coach

Chiefs confirm talks with Sundowns over Lebese
Phakaaathi

Chiefs confirm talks with Sundowns over Lebese

AmaZulu sack Antipas, appoint Johnson
Phakaaathi

AmaZulu sack Antipas, appoint Johnson

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.