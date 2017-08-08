Sociedad’s Vela headed to MLS

According to reports in the United States, Vela will join new franchise Los Angeles FC for the 2018 season.

“Real Sociedad and Major League Soccer (MLS) have reached an agreement for the transfer of Carlos Vela to a team in the American league during the winter transfer window,” Sociedad said in a statement.”

“Vela will continue with the Txuri Urdin until January 2018 and will then head to MLS.”

Vela, 28, has been one of Sociedad’s most influential players since joining from Arsenal in 2012, scoring 72 goals in 233 appearances.

