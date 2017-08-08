 
menu
World News 8.8.2017 10:40 pm

Barcelona closing in on Coutinho deal: reports

AFP
Barcelona had their eye on Philippe Coutinho, pictured in March 2017, even before Neymar left for PSG

Barcelona had their eye on Philippe Coutinho, pictured in March 2017, even before Neymar left for PSG

Barcelona are reportedly close to buying Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho for a club record fee as the Catalans look to fill the void left by Neymar’s world record move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Spanish giants already had an interest in Coutinho prior to Neymar’s 222 million euro ($262 million) transfer to Paris last week.

And Barcelona-based newspaper Sport reported a deal for the 25-year-old is “a question of hours” with Barca officials in England on Tuesday to thrash out a deal.

Both Sport and ESPN Deportes claimed Barca will pay an initial 90 million euro fee.

However, according to ESPN, bonuses could take the total value of the deal to 120 million euros.

Barca believe the Brazilian international has the ability to not only replace Neymar alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in a star front three, but could also provide cover for 33-year-old captain Andres Iniesta in midfield.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told Barcelona “to save their energy” last week, claiming the player wasn’t for sale.

However, he was left out of Liverpool’s squad for a friendly win over Athletic Bilbao in Dublin at the weekend.

Coutinho already has La Liga experience on the other side of Barcelona as he enjoyed a successful six-month loan spell at Espanyol in 2012.

He then joined Liverpool in January 2013 for just £8.5 million.

In 182 appearances for the English giants, Coutinho has scored 42 goals.

He has also established himself as a regular starter for Brazil since Tite’s appointment as coach last year, scoring seven times in 28 international appearances.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

readers' choice

REVEALED: Why Manyisa left Pirates
Phakaaathi

REVEALED: Why Manyisa left Pirates

Hlatshwayo brushes off Pirates rumours
Phakaaathi

Hlatshwayo brushes off Pirates rumours

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Lebese staying with Chiefs – Komphela
Phakaaathi

Lebese staying with Chiefs – Komphela

Pirates intensify bid to sign Sundowns assistant coach
Phakaaathi

Pirates intensify bid to sign Sundowns assistant coach

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.