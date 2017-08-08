 
menu
World News 8.8.2017 02:40 am

Belgian’s Gillet joins Olympiakos

AFP
Guillaume Gillet, picutred in 2016, will join Olympiakos

Guillaume Gillet, picutred in 2016, will join Olympiakos

Belgian international midfielder Guillaume Gillet has signed a two-year contract for an undisclosed fee with Olympiakos, the Greek champions announced Monday.

The contract has an option for an additional year if both sides agree.

Gillet, 33, has 22 appearances with the Belgian national squad, scoring one goal.

Last season he played for French side FC Nantes scoring four goals in 57 matches, having previously played for clubs including Corsican side Bastia and Anderlecht in Belgium.

“I am very happy to be here. It was a long and difficult process but I am happy that I have signed and looking forward to my new teammates and for reaching our goals,” Gillet said.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

readers' choice

Chiefs and Pirates target to see out his contract
Phakaaathi

Chiefs and Pirates target to see out his contract

Lebese wants out at Kaizer Chiefs – reports
Phakaaathi

Lebese wants out at Kaizer Chiefs – reports

New Pirates defender expected this weekend
Phakaaathi

New Pirates defender expected this weekend

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Former Bafana coach struggling to get a job
Phakaaathi

Former Bafana coach struggling to get a job

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.