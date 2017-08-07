 
menu
World News 7.8.2017 07:40 am

Oscar ban harming Chinese Super League title hopes, Villas-Boas fears

AFP
Shanghai SIPG's Oscar (L) kicks the ball at a Guangzhou R&F player during their Chinese Super League match in Guangzhou, on June 18, 2017

Shanghai SIPG's Oscar (L) kicks the ball at a Guangzhou R&F player during their Chinese Super League match in Guangzhou, on June 18, 2017

Andre Villas-Boas fears that the prolonged absence of banned Brazilian star Oscar could torpedo Shanghai SIPG’s Chinese Super League title hopes.

The Portuguese coach saw his side finish the weekend three points behind leaders Guangzhou Evergrande following a dry 0-0 home draw with third-placed Tianjin Quanjian on Sunday.

Both sides failed to create many chances during an ill-tempered game and Villas-Boas was left to rue the absence of attacking midfielder Oscar, the Asian-record, 60-million-euro man who is reaching the end of an eight-game ban for triggering a brawl in a CSL game in June.

Oscar returns this month but former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager Villas-Boas believes it is no coincidence that his team has hit a rough patch of form during the player’s lengthy suspension.

“It was the decision by the CFA (Chinese Football Association) to suspend one of the best players in the world for eight games, so what can we do?” a clearly frustrated Villas-Boas asked after the game.

“Of course we miss Oscar. It’s been a long spell without him… it’s just too much.

Guangzhou Evergrande’s players applaud their fans after victory in an AFC Champions League match in Kashima, Japan, in May 2017

“We brought him for a reason. We ended up loaning one of the most creative players last season, (the Argentine Dario) Conca, to Brazil and creativity is one of the things of my teams and of course we miss players of his calibre.

“Our bad spell responds to the fact that we had Oscar suspended for eight games.”

The CFA banned Oscar after accusing him of sparking an all-out brawl against Guangzhou R&F when he appeared to deliberately fire the ball at an opposing player.

In seven league games since, Shanghai have won only three times.

Reigning champions Guangzhou Evergrande have also stumbled, but they beat Tianjin Teda 3-0 on Saturday after a sticky run to stay in the driving seat with just over half the CSL season gone.

Villas-Boas and Fabio Cannavaro, his opposite number at Tianjin Quanjian, were unhappy with some of the officiating in Sunday’s stalemate.

Shanghai’s bruising forward Hulk and Tianjin’s Alexandre Pato — two Brazilian internationals — were at the centre of a series of run-ins between the two sides.

Villas-Boas, already banned this season for two games for criticising the Oscar suspension, and Italy’s Cannavaro both declined to elaborate on their grievances, fearing CFA punishment.

“I prefer not to answer because it can be controversial,” the Portuguese said, when asked by AFP if he felt that the away side had targeted Hulk.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

readers' choice

Chiefs and Pirates target to see out his contract
Phakaaathi

Chiefs and Pirates target to see out his contract

Lebese wants out at Kaizer Chiefs – reports
Phakaaathi

Lebese wants out at Kaizer Chiefs – reports

Real Madrid ready to go without Ronaldo against United in Super Cup
Phakaaathi

Real Madrid ready to go without Ronaldo against United in Super Cup

New Pirates defender expected this weekend
Phakaaathi

New Pirates defender expected this weekend

Former Bafana coach struggling to get a job
Phakaaathi

Former Bafana coach struggling to get a job

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.