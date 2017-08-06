 
World News 6.8.2017 07:40 pm

Sneijder arrives in Nice ahead of Ligue 1 move

AFP
Wesley Sneijder, pictured in 2015, is set to sign a one-year deal with Nice with an option for another year

Wesley Sneijder, pictured in 2015, is set to sign a one-year deal with Nice with an option for another year

Champions League winner Wesley Sneijder is on the brink of becoming the latest star name to sign for ambitious Ligue 1 outfit Nice after arriving at the city’s airport on Sunday.

Unfashionable Nice have made a habit of signing top class talent over the last few seasons, with France international Hatem Ben Arfa, Italian striker Mario Balotelli, Brazilian centre-back Dante and Morocco playmaker Younes Belhanda all joining over the past two years.

Now, 33-year-old Dutch international Sneijder, who won the Champions League with Inter Milan in 2010, is set to sign a one-year deal with an option for another year, according to a club source.

He arrived in Nice at 5pm on Sunday to be met by several dozen supporters, who soon posted pictures of the former Real Madrid and Ajax star on social media sites.

Sneijder, who played in the 2010 World Cup final for the Netherlands and has won league titles in four countries, was released by Galatasaray at the end of last season, meaning he is available for free.

He is due to undergo a medical exam on Monday before signing a contract later in the day.

Nice signed Ben Arfa from Newcastle United in 2015, with the talented playmaker helping them qualify for the Europa League before moving on to Paris Saint-Germain.

Nice followed that up a year ago by bringing in Balotelli, who won the Champions League alongside Sneijder at Inter, Dante and Belhanda.

The latter left to return to Dynamo Kiev, from where he’d been on loan, before signing for Galatasaray — replacing Sneijder.

Nice finished third in Ligue 1 last season and face a two-legged play-off against Napoli later this month to qualify for the Champions League group stages.

On Saturday they lost their opening league match of the season 1-0 to Saint-Etienne.

