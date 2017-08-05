 
World News 5.8.2017 10:40 pm

Trippier injury overshadows Spurs’ Juve conquest

AFP
Tottenham Hotspur's defender Kieran Trippier (L) leaves the pitch after picking up an injury during a pre-season friendly football match against Juventus at Wembley stadium in London on August 5, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur defender Kieran Trippier could miss the start of the Premier League season after suffering an ankle injury in Saturday’s 2-0 friendly win over Juventus.

Trippier limped off late in the first half at Wembley after the right-back had two crunching collisions with Juventus defender Alex Sandro.

The 26-year-old England international was later seen holding crutches while wearing a protective boot.

“We hope it’s not a big issue. It’s his ankle,” Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said.

“He’s better now than he was at half-time but we must wait.”

If Trippier’s injury proves serious, it will be a major blow for Pochettino, who sold his former first-choice right-back Kyle Walker to Manchester City during the close-season.

Tottenham start their Premier League campaign at Newcastle United on August 13 and Kyle Walker-Peters, a 20-year-old who has never played in the top flight, could be in line to play after coming on to replace Trippier.

Spurs midfielder Eric Dier has also filled in at right-back in the past.

Trippier was caught on his knee by Sandro in the early stages, but carried on and provided the cross that produced Harry Kane’s 10th-minute headed goal.

Another full-blooded clash with Sandro forced Tripper to come off with the twisted ankle in the 41st minute.

Christian Eriksen bagged Tottenham’s second goal in the 52nd minute when he ran onto Dele Alli’s pass, evaded Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and slotted home.

Kane came close to punishing more sloppy play from last season’s Champions League runners-up when he smashed a shot against the crossbar, but Trippier’s injury overshadowed Tottenham’s confident performance.

