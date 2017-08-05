 
menu
World News 5.8.2017 07:40 pm

Burnley’s Hanover clash abandoned after crowd trouble

AFP
Police and fans outside Burnley's Turf Moor stadium

Police and fans outside Burnley's Turf Moor stadium

Burnley’s pre-season fixture against Hanover 96 was abandoned after hooligans went on the rampage at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Trouble broke out in the section occupied by Hanover fans, with seats thrown and reports that knives were brandished at stewards trying to keep the thugs away from the Burnley supporters.

A group of Hanover hooligans continually goaded their Burnley rivals, who were housed in the same Cricket Field Stand, as police were forced to draw their truncheons on the Germans in a bid to keep the peace.

With the situation threatening to get out of hand, the match was called off at half-time on police advice.

“Today’s game has been abandoned, on Police advice,” a message on Burnley’s official Twitter account read.

Burnley were leading 1-0 thanks to Ben Mee’s goal in their final warm-up before their Premier League opener at champions Chelsea on August 12.

Clarets boss Sean Dyche said he understood why the police had decided it was too much of a risk to finish the match.

“They called us in and said, ‘Look, we’re going to call it for the safety of all involved, stewards, fans, police’,” Dyche said.

“The police were in the referee’s room, called me, went through the procedure, and obviously we fully support the police’s decision.

“Hopefully nobody has got hurt. You can’t really tell what’s going on from how far away we are, but it didn’t look ideal.

“You hope that’s gone out of the game and it generally has. The police called it early. No one wanted anything other than a game of football.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

readers' choice

REVEALED: Why Jonevret left Pirates
Phakaaathi

REVEALED: Why Jonevret left Pirates

New Pirates defender expected this weekend
Phakaaathi

New Pirates defender expected this weekend

PSL releases fixtures for 2017/18 season
Phakaaathi

PSL releases fixtures for 2017/18 season

Sundowns staff told not to talk about Manyisa – report
Phakaaathi

Sundowns staff told not to talk about Manyisa – report

Pirates to sign more players
Phakaaathi

Pirates to sign more players

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.