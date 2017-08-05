 
menu
World News 5.8.2017 06:40 pm

Dutch Euro champion in amateur women jibe

AFP
Denmark's head coach Nils Nielsen looks on during a training session at the FC Twente Stadium in Enschede on August 5, 2017

Denmark's head coach Nils Nielsen looks on during a training session at the FC Twente Stadium in Enschede on August 5, 2017

Denmark women’s coach Nils Nielsen slammed former Dutch international Arnold Muhren for remarks about the women’s team on Saturday, on the eve of the Euro final between the two countries.

One of the key players on the Dutch team that won the 1988 Euro, Muhren told the Dutch daily De Telegraaf that “if the ladies played against a men’s amateur team, they would not win.”

“But it would not be 20-0 either,” said the former Ajax, Ipswich and Manchester United midfielder, adding men were faster and had a different mindset.

A day before the sold-out final at Enschede, the outspoken Danish coach called on Muhren to “be quiet”.

“If you don’t like women’s football, please be quiet, don’t say anything, don’t be disrespectful, let the girls play,” said Nielsen, who took the Danish women’s team over in 2013 and led them to their first Euro final ever.

“If you turn on the TV to watch a women’s game, enjoy the women’s game, don’t compare it to anything other than the women’s game.”

“These girls, the Dutch team and the Danish team, they are fighting for their country. They deserve some respect.”

“Be proud of them, God damn it!”

Dutch women’s coach Sarina Wiegman said she focused on the final and would not comment.

“Of course when a tournament is getting bigger, more opinions are coming up,” she said, but then, asked if she agreed, she added: “What do you think? No!”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

readers' choice

REVEALED: Why Jonevret left Pirates
Phakaaathi

REVEALED: Why Jonevret left Pirates

New Pirates defender expected this weekend
Phakaaathi

New Pirates defender expected this weekend

PSL releases fixtures for 2017/18 season
Phakaaathi

PSL releases fixtures for 2017/18 season

Sundowns staff told not to talk about Manyisa – report
Phakaaathi

Sundowns staff told not to talk about Manyisa – report

Pirates to sign more players
Phakaaathi

Pirates to sign more players

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.