5.8.2017

Vardy at double, Iheanacho injured

Leicester City's striker Jamie Vardy applauds the fans following the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match against Club Atletico de Madrid at the King Power stadium in Leicester on April 18, 2017

England striker Jamie Vardy struck twice as Leicester defeated Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-1 on Friday in a pre-season friendly but new £25 million striker Kelechi Iheanacho came off injured.

Vardy scored in the 67th and 74th minutes after Thorgan Hazard had given the German side the lead with a fine finish from distance early in the second half.

Nigerian international striker Iheanacho, who signed from Manchester City on Thursday for £25 million ($32.8 million), set up Vardy’s winner but was substituted with an injury shortly after.

Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare said it was just a precautionary move.

“Last thing he needed was another kick on it (his leg), so we played if safe,” said Shakespeare.

