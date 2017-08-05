Vardy at double, Iheanacho injured

Vardy scored in the 67th and 74th minutes after Thorgan Hazard had given the German side the lead with a fine finish from distance early in the second half.
Nigerian international striker Iheanacho, who signed from Manchester City on Thursday for £25 million ($32.8 million), set up Vardy’s winner but was substituted with an injury shortly after.
Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare said it was just a precautionary move.
“Last thing he needed was another kick on it (his leg), so we played if safe,” said Shakespeare.
Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.
To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.