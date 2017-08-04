 
World News 4.8.2017 06:40 pm

Liverpool’s Lallana out for two months

AFP
Liverpool player Adam Lallana speaks during a press conference of the Premier League Asia Trophy football tournament in Hong Kong on July 21, 2017

Liverpool will be without midfielder Adam Lallana for “a couple of months” due to a thigh injury, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

The England international, 29, sustained the injury during Liverpool’s friendly match against Atletico Madrid in Munich on Wednesday.

“This is certainly not news we would have wanted,” manager Jurgen Klopp told the Liverpool website.

“Unfortunately, the damage is such that it will likely mean Adam is out for a couple of months not weeks, so I think we can pretty much rule him out of August and September. Beyond that we will monitor and wait and see.

“He is a boy with a world-class attitude to everything professionally and he has always come back in good time from injury setbacks since I have been here, so we will see.”

Lallana was one of Liverpool’s stand-out performers last season, making 31 league appearances and scoring eight goals as Klopp’s men secured a top-four finish.

He stands to miss Liverpool’s two-legged Champions League play-off against Hoffenheim as well as league games against Watford, Crystal Palace, Arsenal, Manchester City, Burnley and Leicester City.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

