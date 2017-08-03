 
World News 3.8.2017 11:40 pm

Dutch sink England, face Denmark in Euro final

AFP
Netherlands' midfielder Lieke Martens celebrates her team's third goal during the UEFA Women’s Euro 2017 football tournament semi-final match between Netherlands and England at the FC Twente Stadium, in Enschede on August 3, 2017

Netherlands' midfielder Lieke Martens celebrates her team's third goal during the UEFA Women's Euro 2017 football tournament semi-final match between Netherlands and England at the FC Twente Stadium, in Enschede on August 3, 2017

Arsenal duo Vivianne Miedema and Danielle van de Donk and Millie Bright’s own goal handed hosts Netherlands a 3-0 win over England in the women’s Euro semi-final at Enschede on Thursday.

In Sunday’s final, the Netherlands will face Denmark, who beat Austria 3-0 on penalties after a goalless draw at Breda.

Miedema opened the scoring in the 22nd minute with a header across the goal from Jackie Groenen’s cross which keeper Siobhan Chamberlain could only watch sink into the goal at her left post.

Van de Donk chipped the ball over Chamberlain in the 62nd minute after picking up a loose back pass from England midfielder and Arsenal teammate Fara Williams.

Bright deflected Lieke Martens’s shot into her own net in the stoppage time to round off the score.

