Dutch sink England, face Denmark in Euro final

In Sunday’s final, the Netherlands will face Denmark, who beat Austria 3-0 on penalties after a goalless draw at Breda.

Miedema opened the scoring in the 22nd minute with a header across the goal from Jackie Groenen’s cross which keeper Siobhan Chamberlain could only watch sink into the goal at her left post.

Van de Donk chipped the ball over Chamberlain in the 62nd minute after picking up a loose back pass from England midfielder and Arsenal teammate Fara Williams.

Bright deflected Lieke Martens’s shot into her own net in the stoppage time to round off the score.

