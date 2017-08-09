 
menu
World News 9.8.2017 09:40 am

No PSG contact over Sanchez, says Wenger

AFP
Alexis Sanchez, pictured in May 2017, is in the final year of his Arsenal contract

Alexis Sanchez, pictured in May 2017, is in the final year of his Arsenal contract

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said on Wednesday he has had no contact with Paris Saint-Germain regarding Alexis Sanchez, who will miss the start of the season through injury.

Sanchez, 28, has been linked with a move to PSG, who have just completed a world-record 222 million euros ($260 million) swoop for Barcelona superstar Neymar.

But Wenger said he had not heard from PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and referred to French media reports suggesting PSG are more interested in signing Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe.

“It’s a long time I didn’t speak to Nasser, because it’s certainly very busy to complete the transfer of Neymar,” Wenger told a press conference at Arsenal’s London Colney base.

Asked if he expected Al-Khelaifi to get in touch, Wenger replied: “No, no. I think if you read the French papers, they are on Mbappe’s case to finish their transfer market.”

Sanchez, who has also been linked with Manchester City, has not played for Arsenal in pre-season after being granted extra time off after playing at the Confederations Cup with Chile.

Wenger said the forward had sustained an abdominal injury and was likely to miss both Friday’s Premier League opener at home to Leicester City and the trip to Stoke City on August 19.

“He has a little abdominal strain that he caught on Sunday morning in training, before he came to Wembley (for last Sunday’s Community Shield),” Wenger said.

“He had a scan two days ago and he’s out for a while. I don’t know if it is two weeks or one more week, but he will not be available. I think he will not play at Stoke, yes.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

results

Chiefs 1-0 Wits
Sundows 2-2 Highlands
Arrows 2-1 Pirates
Click to see full results

fixtures

Wits vs CT City
SuperSport Utd vs Sundowns
Pirates vs Chippa Utd
Celtic vs Chiefs
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Bidvest Wits 30 60
2 Sundowns 30 57
3 Cape Town City 30 55
4 Kaizer Chiefs 30 50
5 SuperSport United 30 48
6 Polokwane City 30 43
7 Maritzburg Utd 30 38
8 Arrows 30 38
9 Platinum Stars 30 37
10 Ajax Cape Town 30 36
11 Orlando Pirates 30 33
12 Bloemfontein Celtic 30 29
13 Chippa United 30 28
14 Free State Stars 30 28
15 Baroka FC 30 28
16 Highlands Park 30 27
Click to see full log table

readers' choice

REVEALED: Why Manyisa left Pirates
Phakaaathi

REVEALED: Why Manyisa left Pirates

Chiefs striker set to join Tanzanian team
Phakaaathi

Chiefs striker set to join Tanzanian team

Chiefs confirm talks with Sundowns over Lebese
Phakaaathi

Chiefs confirm talks with Sundowns over Lebese

Pirates intensify bid to sign Sundowns assistant coach
Phakaaathi

Pirates intensify bid to sign Sundowns assistant coach

AmaZulu sack Antipas, appoint Johnson
Phakaaathi

AmaZulu sack Antipas, appoint Johnson

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.