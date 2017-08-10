 
Local News 10.8.2017 01:20 pm

Sundowns assistant coach joins Pirates

Phakaaathi Reporter
Pitso Mosimane and Rhulani Mokwena during the Nedbank Cup, Last 16 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows at Lucas Moripe Stadium on April 08, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates have confirmed Rhulani Mokwena as their new assistant coach.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach was instrumental in Sundowns winning the Caf Champions league title under head coach Pitso Mosimane.

Mokwena was linked with the Soweto giants shortly after Kjell Jonevret left the club.

Newly appointed coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic will work with Mokwena to get Pirates back to their winning ways.

Pirates lost Oupa Manyisa to Sundowns last week in what was reported to be a swap deal that would see one or two players moving to Pirates.

Mokwena has thanked Sundowns for the opportunity to work with the team.

“I thank the President Mr Patrice Motsepe and the coach Pitso Mosimane for not only providing me with an opportunity; I thank them for the grace with which they accepted and supported my acceptance of the Orlando Pirates challenge,” Mokwena told the Pirates website.

