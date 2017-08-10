Sundowns assistant coach joins Pirates

The former Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach was instrumental in Sundowns winning the Caf Champions league title under head coach Pitso Mosimane.

Mokwena was linked with the Soweto giants shortly after Kjell Jonevret left the club.

Newly appointed coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic will work with Mokwena to get Pirates back to their winning ways.

Pirates lost Oupa Manyisa to Sundowns last week in what was reported to be a swap deal that would see one or two players moving to Pirates.

Mokwena has thanked Sundowns for the opportunity to work with the team.

“I thank the President Mr Patrice Motsepe and the coach Pitso Mosimane for not only providing me with an opportunity; I thank them for the grace with which they accepted and supported my acceptance of the Orlando Pirates challenge,” Mokwena told the Pirates website.

