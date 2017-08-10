Masuku happy with Bafana return

The Chippa United midfielder is part of the 22-man Bafana squad to play Zambia in the Chan qualifier this weekend.

“It’s always a special feeling to wear this jersey. It’s such a great honour to be back within the colours under the new setup‚” Masuku said.

“Hopefully I will grab the opportunity with both hands‚ and look forward for greater things this season.

“It’s just another opportunity because as you know it’s only local players here. It’s a chance for us to show the coach what we are capable of and the whole of SA what we can offer in the Bafana setup.

“I just think I haven’t really being doing well. I have to admit that. But I’m willing to learn.

“I realise that I haven’t been doing well. I think this is an opportunity that I have to grab with both hands.”

