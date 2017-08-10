 
Local News 10.8.2017

Masuku happy with Bafana return

Phakaaathi Reporter
Menzi Masuku of Chippa United during the Absa Premiership match between Bloemfontein Celtic and Chippa United at Dr. Molemela Stadium on February 19, 2017 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo by Charle Lombard/Gallo Images)

Menzi Masuku of Chippa United during the Absa Premiership match between Bloemfontein Celtic and Chippa United at Dr. Molemela Stadium on February 19, 2017 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo by Charle Lombard/Gallo Images)

Chippa United midfielder Menzi Masuku is grateful for the opportunity offered to him by Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter.

The Chippa United midfielder is part of the 22-man Bafana squad to play Zambia in the Chan qualifier this weekend.

“It’s always a special feeling to wear this jersey. It’s such a great honour to be back within the colours under the new setup‚” Masuku said.

“Hopefully I will grab the opportunity with both hands‚ and look forward for greater things this season.

“It’s just another opportunity because as you know it’s only local players here. It’s a chance for us to show the coach what we are capable of and the whole of SA what we can offer in the Bafana setup.

“I just think I haven’t really being doing well. I have to admit that. But I’m willing to learn.

“I realise that I haven’t been doing well. I think this is an opportunity that I have to grab with both hands.”

