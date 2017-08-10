 
Local News 10.8.2017 09:56 am

Wits have targets on their backs

Jonty Mark
Thulani Hlatshwayo of Bidvest Wits (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

Thulani Hlatshwayo believes teams will be going all out to take down Bidvest Wits in the new campaign, following the Clever Boys’ incredibly successful 2016/17 season.

Wits start the defence of their MTN8 title tomorrow when they host Golden Arrows at Bidvest Stadium, while they are also, of course, the reigning Absa Premiership champions.

“I think everyone out there will be coming for us guns blazing,” said Hlatshwayo this week.

“We have to keep doing what we have done … I think because we won the MTN8 and the league they will be out for our heads. The first thing we must do on Friday is to start to defend the MTN8.”

Hlatshwayo has excelled since replacing Sibusiso Vilakazi as the Wits club captain, so much so that Stuart Baxter named him in June as the permanent Bafana Bafana skipper too.

The signing of Steven Pienaar, meanwhile, has given Wits another experienced figure on the field of play, and “Tyson” indicates that the pair could complement each other perfectly this season.
“It does,” he said, when asked if having well-travelled players like Pienaar and Daylon Claasen at the club helps him in his captaincy duties.

“Because ever since Pienaar came, you can see what kind of guy he is, he is always talkative around the team, and it does make my job easier, because I know I do not have to be vocal that much,” said Hlatshwayo, who is a captain known for leading more with his actions than his words.

He is aware of the tricky proposition that Arrows pose, with Clinton Larsen’s side doing well to finish eighth last season.

“We know what to expect, we know what kind of team they are. They are unpredictable and everyone starts from zero (this season), including us. We know they have a lot of speedy players and we have to be prepared for their counterattacks and make sure we use our strengths,” he added.

Wits, however, will be heavy favourites to beat a side they cruised past 3-0 in a league match at Bidvest Stadium on April 11.

Wits coach Gavin Hunt expects to have a full squad available, with the exception of long-term injury concerns Buhle Mkhwanazi and Nazeer Allie.

