Chiefs striker loaned to Tanzanian club

On Tuesday, Phakaaathi reported that the Zimbabwean striker would spend this season in Tanzania after turning down an offer from Botswana’s Township Rollers.

READ: Chiefs striker set to join Tanzanian team

Now, Katsvairo’s agent, Michael Ngobeni of M-Sport-Management, has confirmed the player is indeed going on a season-long loan to Singida.

“Michelle is going on a season-long loan in Tanzania. He will be playing for Singida FC [who campaign in the top flight in the country]. The two clubs, which is Kaizer Chiefs and Singida, have agreed on the deal. The player is also happy,” Ngobeni told IOL.

“Michelle had an offer from Township Rollers in Botswana, but he declined it because he was not happy with it, so that’s why he opted for Singida.

“In any case, the Tanzanian League is much better than Botswana’s League. So he has a chance to revive his career there and come back and prove himself at Chiefs. It is important for him to get game time. He is a national team player, and if he is not playing he won’t get called up,” added Ngobeni.

Katsvairo joined Amakhosi in June last year, and hardly featured in Steve Komphela’s team last season.

Singida won promotion to the Tanzania Premier League last season, and will be hoping Katsvairo helps them keep their status in the elite league.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.